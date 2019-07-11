Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A woman was shot to death near the downtown Long Beach courthouse Thursday morning.
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A woman was shot to death near the downtown Long Beach courthouse Thursday morning.
Just before 8 a.m., a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her chest in the 300 block of Magnolia Boulevard, outside the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse, a Long Beach police spokeswoman Shaunna Dandoy told CBS2.
The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she died. Her name was not released.
No suspect information or a possible motive has been released in the killing.
Magnolia Boulevard was shut down in both directions as of 10:30 a.m. while homicide detectives investigate.
Anyone with information should call police at 562-435-6711.