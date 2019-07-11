



— Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has reportedly told the team he’ll demand a trade and not report to training camp if he doesn’t get a new contract.

Gordon, in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, is set to earn $5.6 million. A Chargers team spokesperson told CBSLA that they do not publicly discuss contract negotiations and will not be making an official statement regarding this matter. However, it is widely known per the collective bargain agreement that the 2-time Pro Bowler could be fined up to $40,000 a day if he doesn’t report for camp, which begins for veteran players on July 24.

“If we’d gotten a respectable offer, we wouldn’t be here,” Damarius Bilbo, one of Gordon’s agents, told NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. “But he felt disrespected. He’s very serious.”

Gordon ranks 27th among running backs when it comes to average annual salary.

The versatile and bruising back is a big part of the Bolts offense, with more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of the past three seasons and 38 career touchdowns.

Although he’s missed most of the Chargers’ off season workouts, he did attend their mandatory minicamp in June.

The Chargers may be weighing the production of the other running backs on the roster (Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson) versus the risk of paying big money to an established running back who missed time last year due to injury. The crosstown Rams have had plenty to think about regarding the health and huge contract of their star rusher, Todd Gurley.