



— Six people, including two 12-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl, were wounded in two separate drive-by shootings in South LA overnight.

The shootings were separated by just two and a half miles and an hour and a half.

The most recent shooting happened in the 100 block of West 74th Street at about 11:30 p.m. Three men hanging outside a home when someone in an SUV drove up, shot at them and sped off.

Police say one of the men is in critical condition, while the other two are in stable condition.

Just a half an hour earlier, two 12-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl had been standing outside of a home near 97th Street and Figueroa when someone drove up to them and started shooting. The conditions of the minors were not known.

It’s not known if the two shootings were related.