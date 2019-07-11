



– Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are expected to begin conducting raids Sunday to find and arrest illegal immigrants across the nation, according to a report.

The New York Times reported Thursday that ICE will conduct raids on 10 cities and target at least 2,000 immigrants. It’s unclear if Los Angeles is one of those cities.

Officials told the Times that the goal of the raids is to deport the families as soon as possible.

ICE had originally planned to conduct the operation last month, but President Donald Trump issued a delay in order to allow Congress to reach a solution regarding the immigration issue.

“They’re (the raids) absolutely going to happen,” Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services agency, said Wednesday. “There’s approximately a million people in this country with removal orders.”

Cuccinelli declined, however, to provide a date for the raids.

Meanwhile, CBS News reports that President Trump will announce an executive action to add the citizenship question to the 2020 census. He will be making a statement on the topic Thursday afternoon. This is despite the Supreme Court decision blocking the Trump administration from adding the question.

CBS2 reached out to ICE for a comment on the raids and received the following statement: