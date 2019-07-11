ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a Wednesday night explosion at an Anaheim business.

The explosion happened shortly before 10 p.m. at a business in a strip mall in the 400 block of S. Euclid Street. Fire officials said firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a small exterior fire.

Anaheim police are currently searching for a suspect witnesses said fled the scene on foot with “extensive burns” to the face, arms and legs. They and are asking anyone with information to call the police department immediately.

Fire and police investigators are currently trying to determine if the explosion and resulting fire were caused by an illicit drug lab, according to a social media post by Anaheim Fire and Rescue.

At 9:53 pm we responded with @AnaheimPD on an explosion at 410 S Euclid Street. Upon arrival a small exterior fire was quickly extinguished. No known injuries and cause is under investigation pic.twitter.com/oHxwGLqKcA — Anaheim Fire & Rescue (@AnaheimFire) July 11, 2019

Capt. Mark Dunn of Anaheim Fire and Rescue said numerous cans of butane were found at the back of one of the businesses, and it appeared that someone was trying to extract honey oil. According to Dunn, honey oil is usually consumed by smoking, vaporizing or eating and may be sold in cartridges used with pen vaporizers.

“We have not determined the occupancy or type of business of the unit in question,” Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

The witness, who owns a business in the strip mall, said he thought another earthquake had struck since the explosion caused his business to shake.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)