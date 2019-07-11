



— A driver in Canada who allegedly strapped a toddler to a beer case instead of a car seat was charged with failing to properly secure a child, police said.

The 22-year-old driver was pulled over early Tuesday at around 2:30 a.m. in the village of Atwood, near Listowel, therecord.com reported. Ontario Provincial Police officers say a 2-year-old child was also in the car, sitting on a 30-can case of beer.

The Wellington North driver, who was not unidentified in order to protect the child’s privacy, had allegedly put the case on the seat of his car and strapped the child to it.

The toddler was not injured. A child seat was brought to the driver, and Family and Children’s Services was notified of the incident, CP24 reported.

OPP is using the incident as an opportunity to remind drivers of car seat safety.

In Ontario, any child weighing less than 80 pounds, standing less than four feet, nine inches tall and under age eight must be secured in some form of booster or child seat, OPP said.

