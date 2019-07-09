PERRIS (CBSLA) — A dog who became stuck under a patio in Perris needed a few helping hands and a concrete saw to get out of his situation.

Firefighters with CalFire were called out to a home in Perris Monday after a dog was reported stuck under a patio.

“Stuck” was somewhat of an understatement – the dog somehow became wedged eight to nine fight back underneath the concrete patio.

Firefighters used a handheld saw to cut square from the middle of the patio. Then one firefighter reached in with both hands to gingerly pull and tug the dog out from underneath, declaring “there we go!” when the dog was finally freed.

The dog is expected to be OK.