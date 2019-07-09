



— The case against high-dollar political donor Ed Buck has been sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, CBS2’s David Goldstein has learned.

“Mr Buck, are you concerned you may be arrested now that the case has been presented to the DA’s office,” Goldstein asked while knocking on Buck’s door.

The news of the case transfer comes six months after 55-year-old Timothy Dean was found dead early Jan. 7 at Buck’s apartment in the 1200 block of Laurel Avenue. It was the second death from an accidental methamphetamine overdose at the same apartment in less than 18 months and prompted renewed calls for a criminal prosecution of Buck.

No charges were filed at the time, but this is the case the district attorney’s office is continuing to work.

In Feburary, Goldstein confronted Buck — who has ties to Hillary Clinton and Jerry Brown — in a parking garage.

“Can you answer the question for me,” Goldstein asked. “Is it a coincidence that two men have died in your apartment?”

Buck refused to answer.

The first man found dead of a drug overdose at Buck’s home was 26-year-old Gemmel Moore in July 2017.

The coroner’s office said drug paraphernalia was found at the scene and ruled the death as an accidental methamphetamine overdose. Buck, who is in his 60s, was present at the time of Moore’s death, but the DA’s office declined to bring charges against him. Moore’s mother filed a wrongful death suit against Buck.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva called for a secondary review of the case following Dean’s death.

Sources told Goldstein that the district attorney’s office has had the case for a couple of weeks and have asked for additional information — including forensic analysis and medical records.