



– Authorities are looking for three suspects who forced their way into a Garden Grove home and then shot a 25-year-old man to death early Monday morning.

The killing was reported at 4:07 a.m. at a home in the 9100 block of La Grand Avenue.

According to Garden Grove police, three masked men broke into the home and woke up the victim and his girlfriend. They then shot and killed him before speeding away in a dark vehicle.

The man died at the scene. It’s unclear if his girlfriend was injured.

It’s unclear what was stolen or whether the suspects or victims knew each other prior to the home invasion.