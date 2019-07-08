CONTINUING COVERAGE:Back-To-Back Quakes Rock SoCal
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:East Los Angeles, East Los Angeles News, El Tri, Gold Cup Final, Huntington Park, Huntington Park news, Los Angeles, Los Angeles News, Mexico Soccer

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police were needed Sunday night to disperse some of the celebration that spilled out into the streets of Huntington Park and East Los Angeles after Mexico won the Gold Cup Final.

People took over the streets in Huntington Park, at one point surrounding one car and rocking it back and forth. Several people nearby waved Mexico flags.

In East LA, another rowdy crowd celebrated in the middle of the street with fireworks.

Police were able to disperse the crowds peacefully.

Mexico’s El Tri won 1-0 over the Team USA’s men’s team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Sunday night, with a goal in the 73rd minute.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s