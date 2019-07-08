Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police were needed Sunday night to disperse some of the celebration that spilled out into the streets of Huntington Park and East Los Angeles after Mexico won the Gold Cup Final.
People took over the streets in Huntington Park, at one point surrounding one car and rocking it back and forth. Several people nearby waved Mexico flags.
In East LA, another rowdy crowd celebrated in the middle of the street with fireworks.
Police were able to disperse the crowds peacefully.
Mexico’s El Tri won 1-0 over the Team USA’s men’s team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Sunday night, with a goal in the 73rd minute.