RIDGECREST (CBSLA) — Federal help is on the way for victims of the Ridgecrest earthquakes as President Donald Trump today signed an emergency declaration for the region hardest hit by Thursday and Friday’s quakes.

But those living in the aftermath of the two massive earthquakes — the first a 6.4-magnitude and the second a 7.1-magnitude quake — say that the help can’t come soon enough.

One of three breakfast places in town that stayed open was Kristy’s Family Restaurant, but due to the quakes said they’re operating with a skeleton crew after many of their cooks and servers fled following the quakes.

Brandon Ihle and his family just got back into town. He said they left following the first quake nervous that the continued aftershocks would induce early labor in his wife — who is nine months pregnant — and leave them without a hospital.

“We had to do something in case this shook her into labor,” he said.

Restoration crews began work Monday fixing ceilings and walls, and rescue group Almost Eden is helping residents with injured or lost pets.

While there’s no estimate as to when the work of recovery will be completed, some restaurant owners are hoping they’ll be up and running in the coming weeks.

And for those in need of assistance in Trona — a town also rocked by both earthquakes — the Trona County Library, 82805 Mountain View St., will be open as a cooling center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. There will also be a portable restroom located outside the building. Portable showers at Trona High School, 83600 Trona Road, will be available starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. Medical services will be available at the high school on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.