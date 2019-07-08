



— Chick-fil-A is giving out free food in honor of their annual Cow Appreciation Day.

On Tuesday, July 9, chicken lovers are invited to go to their local Chick-fil-A restaurant from opening until 7 p.m. and receive a free entree.

Chick-fil-A teased the event on twitter saying, “#CowAppreciationDay is only a few days away, do you think that’s what this is referring to? Either way, we’re excited to celebrate with you on July 9th!”

#CowAppreciationDay is only a few days away, do you think that’s what this is referring to? Either way, we’re excited to celebrate with you on July 9th! pic.twitter.com/QV6fkUlUXB — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) July 6, 2019

Here’s what you have to do to receive your free food according to the restaurant’s website:

Make or buy your cow costume (or any sort of cow apparel, really).

Wear your cow costume to your favorite Chick-fil-A between Opening and 7 p.m.

Receive a free entree! (Note: Free entrées for Cow Appreciation Day cannot be redeemed with the Chick-fil-A App.)

Chick-fil-A has many restaurants in Southern California including locations in Ventura, Chino Hills, Torrance, Hollywood, City Of Industry, Downey, Newport Beach, Los Angeles, Norwalk, and more.

Click here to find a location nearest you.