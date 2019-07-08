CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Chick-fil-A is giving out free food in honor of their annual Cow Appreciation Day.

On Tuesday, July 9, chicken lovers are invited to go to their local Chick-fil-A restaurant from opening until 7 p.m. and receive a free entree.

Chick-fil-A teased the event on twitter saying, “#CowAppreciationDay is only a few days away, do you think that’s what this is referring to? Either way, we’re excited to celebrate with you on July 9th!”

Here’s what you have to do to receive your free food according to the restaurant’s website:

  • Make or buy your cow costume (or any sort of cow apparel, really).
  • Wear your cow costume to your favorite Chick-fil-A between Opening and 7 p.m.
  • Receive a free entree! (Note: Free entrées for Cow Appreciation Day cannot be redeemed with the Chick-fil-A App.)

Chick-fil-A has many restaurants in Southern California including locations in Ventura, Chino Hills, Torrance, Hollywood, City Of Industry, Downey, Newport Beach, Los Angeles, Norwalk, and more.

Click here to find a location nearest you.

