



— Following a 7.1 earthquake, it’s not hard to find people who would rather be outdoors than under a roof.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Nicole Comstock was in Trona and Ridgecrest where cracked walls and broken mirrors and other signs of a violent quake were everywhere. She reported from outside a Red Cross shelter where many people were sleeping in tents and sleeping bags — they wanted no part of being inside a building.

Many said they didn’t want anything over their heads.

“It’s an upsetting sight,” she reported. In one Trona home, in particular, there were lots of shattered mirrors.

“They just broke, they just come tumbling down,” said Chimene Jackson.

Her mother sits in the middle of the broken memories, but she’s thankful.

“We’re not hurt. I mean, our feelings might be a little bit hurt,” says Anna Sue Eldrirge.

She’s lived in the home since 1983.

Chimene took Comstock on a tour of the ravaged home. She showed Comstock where everyone was when the ground began shaking and the 7.1 struck.

“And my mom she was..,ooooh! There you go,” said Chimene. “Aftershock. Right there, baby.”

While she was in mid-sentence, another aftershock. Comstock noticed that Chimene handled it like a pro. “We’ve been having aftershock after aftershock,” she says, matter-of-fact.

The family doesn’t think it’s safe to live here anymore so outdoors it is

“John slept on the cot,” Chimene says.

In Ridgecest, meanwhile, security video shows a woman hanging on for dear life as wild waves slosh around her pool.

The violent shaking put more cracks in Highway 178.

Tonight, volunteers are bringing food to the Red Cross to help neighbors.

Cesar Martinez Valdez was at the Red Cross and he’s one of the people who said he was nervous about being indoors.

“We didn’t lose our house but we’ve heard so many rumors about it’s gonna come another big earthquake,” says Valdez.

His family was one of several camping in tents in the open fields behind the shelter. Every time the ground shakes, the “campers” grow in number.

“We think its a pretty safe place,” Valdez says.

He said his family wants to stay out here as long as they worry about another big quake hitting the area.