



– A man behind the wheel of a stolen car and an innocent woman were killed when a high-speed pursuit ended in a three-vehicle wreck in Northridge in the early morning hours Friday, leaving a third person in critical condition.

The pursuit began sometime before 1:09 a.m. when California Highway Patrol officers spotted a Toyota sedan containing two people that had been reported stolen.

When they tried to stop the car, a chase ensued, reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour.

The suspect exited the 118 Freeway at Reseda Boulevard, and due to the high speeds, CHP officers allegedly halted the pursuit at Reseda Boulevard and Chatsworth Street.

However, seconds later, the suspect lost control and careened into a parking lot at Reseda Boulevard and Devonshire Street, where he slammed into two parked vehicles, including an SUV in which a woman was sitting inside.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was ejected and died at the scene, CHP reports.

The woman who was sitting in the SUV was rushed to a hospital, where she also died. She was about 50 years of age, authorities said. Her name was not released.

The suspect’s passenger was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

“As we see in pursuits, usually if law enforcement backs off, usually they eventually slow down,” CHP Officer Weston Haver told reporters. “Just in this instance, there wasn’t just enough time, possibly seconds after it was discontinued.”

CHP is leading the investigation, which is being assisted by Los Angeles police.