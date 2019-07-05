Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Meet this week’s Pet2love: Hailey!
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Meet this week’s Pet2love: Hailey!
She is a playful, 5-month-old tan-and-white German Shepherd mix. She is lively and sweet and looking for a loving family.
Remember, Hailey is just a puppy so she’ll need a lot of attention and training.
Hailey is currently being cared for at Southeast Area Animal Control Authority (SEAACA) in Downey.
To adopt Hailey, visit SEAACA or call 562-803-3301 and provide them with ID #19-24889.