EL MONTE (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who pretended to be a police officer when he stopped a driver and sexually assaulted her in El Monte Wednesday night.

According to El Monte police, the suspect was pulled over the woman at 7 p.m. at Durfee and Magnolia avenues with a Ford Crown Victoria which had emergency lights and a siren.

He asked for the woman’s driver’s license and registration then told her to step out of the car, where he sexually assaulted her, police said. He then let her go and drove away.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and slicked-back black hair. He had a three teardrop tattoos underneath his right eye, an 8 Ball tattoo on the side of his neck and a burn mark on his right thumb. He was unshaven with a possible goatee.

He was wearing a black short-sleeved uniform shirt with unknown patches on the sleeves and dark pants.

His car was described as a brown or green police style Ford Crown Victoria with red and blue police style lighting on the dashboard, a siren and a public address system. There were front spotlights on both sides of vehicle.

Anyone with information on his identity should call police at 626-580-2172.