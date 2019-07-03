LAS VEGAS (CBSLA) – Nevada Highway Patrol Tuesday used a bizarre incident to clarify that passengers must be “alive” in order to be counted as occupants in cars for the purposes of using the carpool lane.

A hearse driver on a Las Vegas area freeway Tuesday tried to use a dead body he was transporting as an excuse to jump into the carpool lane.

NHP issued a reminder that only “living, breathing people count for the HOV lane,” this after the driver was pulled over in the carpool lane with “the dearly departed in the back” of his vehicle.

The driver told the trooper he believed that the “deceased could be counted as two people.”

He was informed that was not, in fact, the case, and was let off with a warning.