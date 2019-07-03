Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was killed and several others hurt after a car plowed into an apartment building in the South Los Angeles area early Wednesday.
A car was reported to have crashed into a building at 8760 S. Main St., near 88th Street, south of Manchester and not far from the 110 Freeway. The apartment was left visibly cracked, and the airbags in the car appear to have deployed.
It’s not clear how many people were inside the car. A 45-year-old woman was rescued from the home.
Police were asked to respond to control a large crowd of spectators.