



— Angels second basemen Tommy La Stella was enjoying a career year and was headed to this year’s All-Star game — the first time he was ever selected to a team.

Those dreams were dashed Tuesday night when La Stella fouled a pitch off his right leg fracturing his tibia bone.

La Stella, 30, went to the ground almost immediately and had to be helped off the field.

The Angels announced Wednesday that their scrappy infielder would be out eight to ten weeks.

This half season, La Stella slugged 16 home runs — more than he had in his previous five years in the big leagues combined. Always considered a slick fielder who wasn’t much of a hitter, La Stella emerged this year as one of the game’s steadiest and most clutch players.

La Stella previously played for the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs

The Angels were dealt an even crueler blow Monday when 27-year-old hurler Tyler Skaags, described as a man with 100 best friends and a future All-Star in his own right, was found dead in his hotel room.