BURBANK (CBSLA) — A woman is in critical condition tonight following a violent attack near the 1400 block of N. San Fernando Boulevard this afternoon.

A homeless man, identified as 51-year-old Hector Manuel Ulloa, allegedly attacked the unsuspecting 63-year-old victim just before 2 p.m. The woman, who police have not identified, was found in an alleyway near the rear of an office building suffering from head trauma. She reportedly works in a building nearby.

Witnesses at the scene told police they heard screams and saw Ulloa kicking and punching the victim numerous times. According to police, Ulloa targeted the woman by hiding behind the bushes and waiting as she passed by, attacking her with

“He jumped out and kind of like punched her in the head, and that kind of took her down,” said Henry Kwan who saw the attack happen. “Then he started punching her in the head and kicking her multiple times — maybe 10 to 20 times — and she was screaming for help.”

Police have video footage of the attack from nearby security cameras, but have not released it.

Ulloa was on parole for assault at the time of the attack, police said. He was booked for attempted murder and is currently being held without bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Police said the attack seemed to be completely random, as there is no known association between Ulloa and the victim, though the investigation is ongoing.

“I really didn’t expect anything like this to happen,” Kwan said.