



— The last orange grove in the San Fernando Valley, the final remnant of the area’s agricultural history and heritage, is for sale and could make way for more luxury housing.

Bothwell Ranch, a 14-acre grove of 1,500 Valencia and Navel orange trees, is just south of Ventura Boulevard and sandwiched between Tarzana and Woodland Hills – both areas that have seen home values skyrocket in recent years.

The orange farm could be razed to make way for as many as two dozen single family homes that could sell for between $2 million and $4 million according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

But there are longtime residents who want the grove to be maintained as public green space. A change.org petition has more than 700 signatures, asking city officials and the Bothwell family to consider several alternate scenarios that would keep the ranch as green space as a park, a community garden or educational center.

The asking price for the ranch is about $15 million.