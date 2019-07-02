Comments
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Authorities lifted evacuation orders on homes near the Sycamore Canyon in Riverside after a brush fire was contained by fire crews.
Riverside Fire and police responded to a 4th alarm fire at Sycamore Canyon after a fire started just at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
When units arrived, the fire had burned 50 acres but grew to burn over 20 acres by the time crews were able to put it out.
About 100 homes were evacuated as the fire burned, but all evacuations had been lifted as of Tuesday evening.
No structures were said to be damaged and roads in the area remained closed while fire crews cleaned up.
The cause of the fire was not immediately reported.