CERRITOS (CBSLA) — At least one person was killed early Tuesday in a crash involving two cars and a semi truck on the southbound 605 Freeway at Alondra in Cerritos.

The crash happened at about 3:00 a.m. in the three right lanes of the southbound 605 Freeway. Debris was seen scattered across lanes.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed the collision was fatal, and a van from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office was on the scene. It’s not clear, however, if more than one person was killed in the crash, or if there were any other people involved.

Only the fast lane and carpool lane were open to traffic. A Sigalert was issued for the three right lanes until further notice.