CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:605 Freeway, Alondra Boulevard, Cerritos, Cerritos News, Fatal Crash

CERRITOS (CBSLA) — At least one person was killed early Tuesday in a crash involving two cars and a semi truck on the southbound 605 Freeway at Alondra in Cerritos.

The crash happened at about 3:00 a.m. in the three right lanes of the southbound 605 Freeway. Debris was seen scattered across lanes.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed the collision was fatal, and a van from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office was on the scene. It’s not clear, however, if more than one person was killed in the crash, or if there were any other people involved.

Only the fast lane and carpool lane were open to traffic. A Sigalert was issued for the three right lanes until further notice.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s