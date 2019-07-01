LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — MLB players, sports teams, and fans took to Twitter Monday afternoon after news broke of the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
Skaggs, 27, was found unresponsive in a Dallas-area hotel room Monday morning according to a statement released by the team.
Players, teams, and fans took to Twitter reacting to the news of his passing.
Fans began arriving at Angel Stadium of Anaheim to start a memorial shortly after news broke of the pitcher’s death.
“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family,” the Angels said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”
The Angels were in Dallas for a three-game series against the Rangers. However, Monday night’s game was been postponed, the Rangers announced.
Skaggs had recently gotten married during the offseason and was seen on social media hours before being found.