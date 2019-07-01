CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Angels, Angels pitcher dead, LA Angels, Tyler Skaggs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — MLB players, sports teams, and fans took to Twitter Monday afternoon after news broke of the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Skaggs, 27, was found unresponsive in a Dallas-area hotel room Monday morning according to a statement released by the team.

Players, teams, and fans took to Twitter reacting to the news of his passing.

Fans began arriving at Angel Stadium of Anaheim to start a memorial shortly after news broke of the pitcher’s death.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family,” the Angels said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

The Angels were in Dallas for a three-game series against the Rangers. However, Monday night’s game was been postponed, the Rangers announced.

Skaggs had recently gotten married during the offseason and was seen on social media hours before being found.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s