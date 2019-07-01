Comments
LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Monday shooting in La Puente that left one man dead.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 15400 block of Temple Avenue just before 3 p.m. Portions of Temple remained closed well into Monday evening as police conducted their investigation.
The victim, a Hispanic male, suffered a single gunshot wound to the torso and was declared dead at the scene.
There is no suspect information available and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5550.