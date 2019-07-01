LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cleaning crews were unleashed on the downtown Civic Center area Monday.

People living on the street near Los Angeles City Hall were notified in advance of the cleanup effort with flyers that were posted on light poles in the area. The flyers said the major cleaning would include sidewalks, alleys, parks, beach, parking lots and other public access areas.

The targeted area included a block of First Street between Broadway and Spring Street, where at least 15 tents took up sidewalk space in front of a fenced-in empty lot next to a portion of Grand Park used for parking during scheduled events.

Any property left behind, except for anything that was an immediate threat to public health or safety, trash or evidence of a crime or contraband, would be collected by the city and kept in a secure location for up to 90 days.

Anyone whose property was collected can contact (213) 806-6355 or go to 507 Towne Ave. to retrieve their belongings.