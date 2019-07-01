Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An ocean cleanup group retrieved an astonishing 40 tons of plastic from the Pacific Ocean during cleanup efforts.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An ocean cleanup group retrieved an astonishing 40 tons of plastic from the Pacific Ocean during cleanup efforts.
Ocean Voyages Institute conducted the cleanup between California and Hawaii in an area known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.
The amount of fishing nets and other plastic debris was equal to about seven fully grown elephants.
Along with mass amounts of fishing nets, detergent bottles, beer crates, cleaning bottles, plastic furniture, buckets, and toys were also found.
According to experts, removing the 40 tons of garbage barely made a dent in removing the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.