LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New York and Los Angeles have topped the list of this year’s best places to celebrate the 4th of July.

That according to the personal finance website, WalletHub, which released its report for 2019.

Los Angeles was followed by San Diego, Washington D.C. and Las Vegas.

In so finding, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities.

Factors included how well the cities balanced holiday costs and fun, and more specifically the average cost of beer and wine to the length of the fireworks shows and the weather.

