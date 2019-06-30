LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If you’re looking to get your summer body into gear, you might want to grab an extra cup of coffee.

That’s because a new study in the Scientific Reports shows a cup of Joe could help with weight loss.

Researchers claim coffee helps stimulate brown fat, a type of fat that keeps you warm by burning calories, which CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. David Agus says plays a big role in how quickly you burn fat.

“Normal fat stores energy. It stores calories. Brown fat has lots of mitochondria, which have iron, which is why it’s brown and it’s purpose is to generate heat,” he said. “So, basically, that changes metabolism. That actually changes the cholesterol, the fat profile in your blood and it’s good for you.”

Experts say they still need to do more research to see what is in coffee that helps speed up weight loss and recommend not drinking more than three cups a day.