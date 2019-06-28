EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide detectives are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that reportedly left one dead Thursday night in East Los Angeles.

The victim was a male Hispanic adult. He was shot in the upper torso.

According to authorities, he was transported to a local hospital where he died. The other occupant of the vehicle was detained.

According to LASD, the incident in the 300 block of S. Gerhart Avenue happened just before 11 p.m. when a suspect was shot and transported to a local hospital. No deputies were injured during the shooting.

LASD said deputies from the East Los Angeles station conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle. According to a release, the shooting occurred after deputies made contact with the vehicle.

According to police, a firearm was found at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.