SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say stopped a church service by performing Nazi salutes.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect is being investigated for Hate Crime trespassing and disturbing a religious meeting. According to police, the suspect allegedly stopped a religious service at a church in the Devonshire area June 9 by pacing and performing Nazi salutes.

Hate has no place in Los Angeles. On Sunday June 9 the suspect disrupted a religious service, performing Nazi salutes, causing the religious service to stop. We need your help to identify & arrest him for Hate Crime/Trespassing. Any info contact LAPD Major Crimes (213) 486-7280 pic.twitter.com/VZYev7yNi6 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 28, 2019

The suspect was described as a 6-foot-1 white male between the ages of 20 and 30 years old with black hair and brown eyes with an estimated weight of between 180 and 220 pounds.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black skull cap, black hooded sweatshirt, a red shirt, blue jeans and red Converse shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD’s major crimes division at 877-527-3247.

