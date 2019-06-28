



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Department of Justice has indicted another parent — the 51st person — in the college admission scandal that rocked some of the country’s most prestigious universities.

According to the government, 59-year-old Jeff Bizzack is expected to plead guilty to paying $250,000 to alleged ringleader Rick Singer to get his son into the University of Southern California as a fake volleyball recruit.

“He deeply regrets what he did and especially the effect it will have on his son,” Seth Berman, Bizzack’s attorney, said in a statement. “His son knew nothing of Mr. Bizzack’s actions. Mr. Bizzack will do his best to make up for this mistake and apologizes to USC and its hard working students.”

The indictment comes just one day after Steven Masera, a bookkeeper who laundered bribes, and Ali Khosroshahin, a former USC women’s soccer coach, plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy in Boston.

Laurie Levenson, a professor at Loyola Marymount University and a former federal prosecutor, said even more could be coming.

“As they continue to prosecute more cases, they continue to get more information and prosecute more people,” she said.

With his guilty plea, the government is recommending Bizzack spend nine months in prison followed by supervised probation. He will also pay a $75,000 fine and will have to pay restitution.

“If you come forward and cooperate, you’re not going to be hammered as much as the people who don’t,” Levenson said.

Bizzack, who is famed surfer Kelly Slater’s business partner, lives in Solana Beach.