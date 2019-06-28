GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Residents in Garden Grove have their guards up after a disabled 87-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a homeless man in her house.

Police say a man in his 30s gained entry into the home in the 8500 block of Lampson Ave. around 1 a.m. Friday. They say family members inside the house heard her crying and found the suspect in her bedroom; they yelled for him to stop, chased him into the backyard and held him down until police arrived.

Neighbors told CBS2/KCAL9’s Stacey Butler homeless people have recently been showing up pounding on their front doors and making bizarre and violent demands in the middle of the night.

“It’s really scary for me because he leaves so early in the morning for work that it’s still dark outside and there’s people walking by constantly … I don’t know if they’re going to try to break into my house,” one woman said.

Less than a half-mile away, scared shoppers have expressed fears about going to their local Wal-Mart after dark because they’re afraid about being confronted by aggressive homeless individuals.

“It’s getting worse,” one woman said.

Police say the suspect is in custody.