LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two LAPD officers were hospitalized Friday after their patrol car was involved in a crash with another driver.
The crash happened just before 1:40 a.m. on Imperial Highway near Success Avenue. The collision left the patrol vehicle with major front-end damage, and both front seat air bags were deployed.
Both officers have been taken to the hospital, but their conditions have not been released. The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries.
Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to officers on the scene.