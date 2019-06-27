



— Anyone who has ever declared they love Taco Bell so much that they want to live there will get that chance when reservations open Thursday morning for the Taco Bell Hotel in Palm Springs.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, The Bell will start taking reservations for stays starting on Aug. 8. Final check-out for the pop-up hotel is Aug. 12, and there is no minimum night stay.

Set your alarms! Taco Bell announces "The Bell" Hotel reservations go live on June 27. Read more: https://t.co/FhVU8DTR7t pic.twitter.com/M3S22hlNGO — Taco Bell News (@TacoBellNews) June 21, 2019

Taco Bell is turning an existing hotel – the V Palm Springs — into a “taco-inspired destination” complete with a “Freeze Lounge” and exclusive Taco Bell menu items that will be described in further detail next month. The company says the hotel will be infused with all things Taco Bell and hotel amenities will be given a Taco Bell twist, such as Taco Bell breakfast in bed.

The Bell will have 70 rooms available, with prices starting at $169 a night. Reservations can be made on a first-come, first-serve basis, for guests 18 and over.