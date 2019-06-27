



— Police have arrested a man in connection with a recent road rage incident in Long Beach that was caught on camera by a passerby.

According to Long Beach police, 33-year-old Matthew John Cable of Long Beach was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and was being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $30,601 bail.

The video shot by Greg Danner showed a man pulling out a knife twice — once with the door open pointed at the other vehicle. Seconds later, the man is seen holding it up to his face. Then, Danner said, the man took off — but not before approaching Danner himself.

“When I was giving the footage to the passengers in the car he had threatened, he came walking back up the sidewalk to convince me that I hadn’t seen what I had just seen,” Danner said.

That’s when he started to record again.

“Do you think you can get away before I take that phone from you? Do you think you can get away before I take that phone from you?” the man says, walking closer to Danner. Suddenly, he backs off.