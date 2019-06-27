



— Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies tonight are asking possible victims of an alleged human trafficking ring to come forward.

According to LASD, 23-year-old Bryan Barkley used social media to recruit girls and women between October 2018 and February of this year. They believe Barkley then arranged a ride-sharing service to bring the women to his home in the 5600 block of S. Harcourt Avenue in the quiet and affluent View Park area.

“It makes me sad,” Berry Lockhart, a neighbor said. “It makes me sad to know people are doing this around here.”

Lt. Barry Hall said after luring the women to his home, Barkley would take illicit photographs of the women and post them on websites that cater to prostitution. And when men responded to the ads, detectives say Barkley would invite them to his home where the men would pay to have sex with the women.

“It could be anywhere, you just never know,” Jane Walton, a neighbor, said.

According to detectives, one case involved a 16-year-old girl with autism who was allegedly held against her will in Barkley’s home for four days before being released. According to police, the teen was left at a bus stop. Her parents later went to the authorities who arrested Barkley in February.

Barkley is currently in jail on a $150,000 bail.

After executing search warrants on Barkley’s social media accounts, detectives found what they believe are an additional 15 to 20 victims. And they said there might be more.

“It’s devastating,” Walton said. “That’s what it is, it’s devastating.”

Investigators also believe Barkley had two female accomplices, identified only as Mercedes and Renee. They’re asking for anyone with information to contact the LASD’s human trafficking task force.