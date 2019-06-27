



— The La Brea Tar Pits unveiled its newest interactive art installation that will open Friday for the public.

The work, titled “Second Home Serpentine Pavilion,” was designed by Spanish architects Lucia Cano and Jose Selgas of Selascano as an installation for everyone to enjoy.

“What we’re hoping will happen is that people will come in and be inspired,” said Sam Aldenton, co-founder of Second Home.

The colorful and twisting display invites people in with a kaleidoscope effect as lights bounce from one wall to the next, and museum officials are hoping it will draw more people into the Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits that highlights what makes the area unique.

The pavilion made its debut in London’s Hyde Park in 2015, and this summer the installation will host film screenings, dances and more in LA.

“We’re all big fans of popular culture, and people want to come here and share their experiences of it,” Aldenton said. “And that’s brilliant.”

Tickets are free, but must be reserved on the website for the install

ation. The installation will remain open through November.