



— Testimony in a grand jury hearing says rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down after he asked alleged shooter Eric Holder if Holder was a snitch.

Holder has been indicted by a criminal grand jury for the murder of the popular rapper.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Randy Paige says the transcript of testimony was 512 pages.

It begins with prosecutor McKinney’s opening statement to the jury detailing the prosecution’s star witness — identified only as Witness No. 1.

The witness is believed to be Holder’s girlfriend. It is alleged she was behind the wheel as the two pulled into a South LA strip mall on the afternoon of March 31st where Hussle was standing and talking to friends near his clothing store.

“Mt. Holder got out of the car immediately, walked up to the group where Mr. Hussle was and they had a conversation,” the prosecutor told the grand jury.

Sometime during that conversation, Hussle allegedly told Holder that the word on the street was that Holder was a snitch, a very serious offense in gang world.

The prosecutor said testimony will show Holder’s girlfriend took a selfie with Hussle and she and Holder got back in the car where she drove them both away from the strip mall.

“After they drove off,” the prosecutor said, “Mr. Holder pulled out a gun, told Witness No. 1 to drive around the block.”

She told him to put the gun away, concerned he might accidentally shoot her or somebody from her car.

He then allegedly told her to pull over near the strip mall and he told her to wait there and he would be right back.

The prosecutor said Holder returned to the location and fired multiple rounds into Hussle using two different guns.