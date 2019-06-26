TORRANCE (CBSLA) — An American tourist from Torrance has died in a shark attack in The Bahamas.

Bahamian officials say the woman was killed near Rose Island, an 11-mile stretch of uninhabited beach off the coast of Nassau.

Broadcast reports identify her as 21-year-old Jordan Lindsey, of Torrance.

Police say the victim was attacked by sharks while snorkeling with her family near the island. Family members apparently saw the sharks and yelled, trying to warn her, but she didn’t hear them in time.

Police say there were three sharks involved; they bit her in the arms, legs and buttocks and severed her right arm. Lindsey was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead. She is expected to undergo an autopsy in Nassau.