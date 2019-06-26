



— California’s governor has signed a law aimed at beleaguered Santa Anita Park which clears the way for regulators to suspend the venue’s horse racing license after the death of dozens of horses.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Wednesday he has signed Senate Bill 469, which gives the California Horse Racing Board authority to immediately suspend licenses to protect the health and safety of horses and riders.

It wasn’t immediately clear what if any action would be taken against Santa Anita Park, which wrapped up its racing season on Sunday.

California Horse Racing Board spokesman Mike Martin says the board chairman will decide when and if to call an emergency meeting of the board to suspend Santa Anita Park’s license.

SB 469 was authored by Democratic state Sen. Bill Dodd of Napa.

The bill was signed days after the most recent horse death at Santa Anita Park, marking the 30th horse fatality at the track since Dec. 26 and the 66th such death to date.

