



— Salt Lake City police Tuesday released the last known photos of a missing college student from El Segundo

Mackenzie Lueck, 23, was last seen in security footage at the Salt Lake City International Airport after her flight from Los Angeles International Airport landed June 17. She had returned in the middle of the night after attending her grandmother’s funeral in the Los Angeles area.

The video appears to show that she didn’t talk to anyone in the 31 minutes she spent in the airport before taking a Lyft ride to Hatch Park in North Salt Lake, authorities said.

After releasing the images, Salt Lake police outlined a list of lingering questions that included who she allegedly met at the park, whether she was using another phone or had alternate social media accounts and whether anyone was in contact with Lueck currently or within the past week.

A family spokesperson told CBS2 News that police are looking into Lueck’s dating life and use of dating apps.

Police said they had received about 250 tips.