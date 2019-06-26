HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA) – A 14-year-old boy remains in a coma after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while biking in Huntington Park last weekend.

At about 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, the boy was bicycling in the 6800 block of Wilmington Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle, according to Huntington Park police.

The boy was rushed by ambulance to LAC+USC Medical Center with critical injuries. His mother told CBS2 Wednesday that her son is in a coma.

Police say a bystander who came to the aid of the injured boy saw a vehicle speeding down Wilmington just prior to the collision, but did not witness the collision itself.

Authorities have not released any suspect information or a description of the suspect’s vehicle. It’s unclear if the crash was captured by surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information on the crash should call Huntington Park police at 323-826-6615.