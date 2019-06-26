CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California grocery store workers have voted to authorize a strike against Ralphs, Vons and Albertsons.

The strike authorization vote was held Monday and Tuesday of this week, according to John Grant, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770. Exact tallies of the vote were not immediately released.

“Southern California grocery workers voted in large numbers, and overwhelmingly rejected the unfair terms that have been proposed by Ralphs, Albertsons, and Vons,” he said.

The union’s contract with grocery store companies expired in March. The next bargaining sessions between the union and the grocery store companies are scheduled on July 10, 11 and 12.

The strike authorization gives union negotiators the power to call for a strike if it’s deemed necessary.

