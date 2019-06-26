



– A 55-year-old ex-teacher already serving prison time for molesting several children at a La Puente elementary school where he taught is facing new child molestation charges.

Jose Martinez of Rowland Heights was convicted in 2018 of molesting several female students at Rowland Elementary School between 2015 and 2018.

On April 7, a now 16-year-old girl came forward to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies to report that she had also been molested by Martinez while a student in his first grade class at Rorimer Elementary back in 2010.

Following an investigation, Martinez was charged May 2 with two new counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old. He is currently being held in the L.A. County jail awaiting arraignment on the new charges, the sheriff’s department reports.

His next hearing is scheduled for July 8.

Sheriff’s detectives believe that Martinez may have more victims. Anyone with information on the case should call the LASD toll free tip line at 877-710-5273.