LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Is it another sign of the softening real estate market? The most expensive real estate listing in the U.S. has lost that distinction after knocking another $50 million off its asking price.

The Chartwell Estate, once featured in the 1960s TV show “The Beverly Hillbillies,” was originally listed in 2017 for $350 million, making it the most expensive home being sold in the country.

The Bel-Air estate has 11 rooms, 18 bathrooms, a tennis court, a 12,000-bottle wine cellar, garage parking for as many as 40 cars, meticulously manicured gardens and panoramic views of the Los Angeles area that includes the Pacific Ocean on a clear day. The 10-acre property was built in 1935.

The new asking price is $195 million.