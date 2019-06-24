CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Compton news, Compton pursuit crash


COMPTON (CBSLA) – A stolen vehicle being pursued by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies slammed into another car Monday morning in Compton, sending at least two people to the hospital.

A two vehicle crash that occurred during a deputy pursuit in Compton, Calif. June 24, 2019. (CBS2)

The incident began at around 9:30 a.m. when deputies spotted a vehicle which had been reported stolen.

Deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused, prompting a short chase.

While trying to escape deputies, the suspect vehicle slammed into another car at the intersection of Compton and Long Beach boulevards.

Aerial footage showed one of the vehicles wrapped around a traffic pole, with debris strewn across the intersection. Both vehicles appeared completely destroyed.

Both drivers, described as men in their 30s, were rushed to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries, the sheriff’s department said. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt. There was no word of any injuries to deputies.

The intersection was shut down while authorities cleared the scene and investigated.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s