



– A stolen vehicle being pursued by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies slammed into another car Monday morning in Compton, sending at least two people to the hospital.

The incident began at around 9:30 a.m. when deputies spotted a vehicle which had been reported stolen.

Deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused, prompting a short chase.

While trying to escape deputies, the suspect vehicle slammed into another car at the intersection of Compton and Long Beach boulevards.

Aerial footage showed one of the vehicles wrapped around a traffic pole, with debris strewn across the intersection. Both vehicles appeared completely destroyed.

Both drivers, described as men in their 30s, were rushed to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries, the sheriff’s department said. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt. There was no word of any injuries to deputies.

The intersection was shut down while authorities cleared the scene and investigated.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.