MALIBU (CBSLA) – Drivers taking the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu should expected major delays Monday through Wednesday due to emergency repair work brought on by the recent Woolsey Fire.

The closures will run between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to Caltrans.

FILE — Traffic jams the southbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway as all of the city of Malibu is evacuated to flee advancing flames during the Woolsey Fire on Nov. 9, 2018, in Malibu. (Getty Images)

One northbound lane of the PCH will be shut down between Puerco Canyon and Corral Canyon roads. One southbound lane of the PCH will be closed between Winding Way and Escondido Beach road.

The closures are so that Caltrans crews can conduct emergency repair work and remove debris. Drivers should be prepared for major delays.

The 97,000-acre Woolsey Fire broke out south of Simi Valley last November. It then jumped the south side of the 101 Freeway near Calabasas and spread into Malibu. The fire destroyed more than 1,500 structures and was responsible for three deaths.

 

