LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Somehow, only one person was hurt after three cars crashed in Hancock Park early Monday, shearing a hydrant and flooding a Trader Joe’s grocery store.

The crash at the intersection of La Brea and Third streets happened at about 1:15 a.m. One car was found overturned up against the grocery store, as a sheared hydrant sent a geyser of water several stories high into the sky.

Amazingly, just one person was taken to the hospital, and only with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The Trader Joe’s store, which was closed at the time, was flooded by the water from the sheared hydrant. The structural integrity of the building was being checked out.