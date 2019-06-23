MALIBU (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the death of a man who was killed in the parking lot of a famous surfer and biker restaurant in Malibu.

The deadly scene unfolded outside Neptune’s Net along the Pacific Coast Highway after it had been closed for a couple of hours Saturday night.

Investigators initially received a call just before 11 p.m. that a large group had been arguing in the parking area. The group had not eaten at the restaurant.

When deputies arrived, they located a man in his 20s who was on the ground, dying.

One man in his 30s has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder. He and the victim were acquainted, according to authorities.

Investigators stayed at the location overnight to conclude their investigation.

One regular surfer in the area says he has never heard or seen this type of violence in the area before.

“I can’t believe that happened here,” said John Derevalny, a surfer. “It seems so peaceful, mellow and really good vibe. But I don’t know what they’re doing here at night. I’m only here during the day surfing.”

Derevalny says Neptune’s Net was one of the first places he went to when he moved to the area.

“It’s the last big restaurant before you get into Ventura County. It’s a great surf spot,” he said.

Neptune’s Net is a popular seafood restaurant that opened in the 1950s and has been featured in the movies, “Fast & Furious”, “Iron Man 3” and “Point Break.”